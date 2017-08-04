The head of the government's religion office, Wang Zuo'an [wung zoo-aw-AHN], says foreign forces have used religion to infiltrate China.
Chinese government cracks down on non-sanctioned religions
Published 5 August 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China's Communist Party has asked its approximately 90 million members to quit their religion and be what they call "firm Marxist atheists" - or face punishment. Image: Worshippers in China attend a Christian house church service (SBS)
