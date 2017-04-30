SBS Filipino

Cholly Winter: A distinct caring Filipina in South Australia

Cholly Winter

Cholly Winter Source: Supplied

Published 30 April 2017 at 10:51am, updated 26 January 2018 at 12:59am
By Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

A Filipina who exemplifies a caring and meaningful engagement with others is also the woman who was awarded South Australia's highest distinction for an individual volunteer in 2014. This successful woman is no other than Cholly Winter.

Ever since she immigrated in Australia, she has been active in serving the Filipino-Australian community (the elderly, women and migrants in particular).

Many would agree that Cholly is committed to her principles on leadership and in handling responsibilities.

In this interview, she reveals to us her other side, her softer side, when she shares about her mother's achievement. Cholly recalls it as one of the most memorable moments of her journey as a volunteer.

Here is the story of a successful Filipina in South Australia who also survived cancer and showed to us the true meaning of resilience and benevolence.

 

