Christians close Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church over tax plan

A sign hangs outside at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. T. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2018 at 12:54pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
In a rare move, Christian leaders in Jerusalem have indefinitely closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre [SEP-ool-kuh] in protest over a new Israeli tax policy. Image: A protest sign hangs outside of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (AAP)
