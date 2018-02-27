Christians close Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre Church over tax plan

SBS Filipino

Protest at the Church of Sepulcher (AAP)

A sign hangs outside at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. T. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Source: AAP

Published 27 February 2018 at 12:54pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
In a rare move, Christian leaders in Jerusalem have indefinitely closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre [SEP-ool-kuh] in protest over a new Israeli tax policy. Image: A protest sign hangs outside of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (AAP)

