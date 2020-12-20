Christmas gift-giving: Balikbayan box or cash?

Christmas gift-giving continues for most Filipinos despite the pandemic-driven difficulties Source: Karolia Grabowska
Published 20 December 2020 at 12:32pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
As Christmas draws near, some kababayans who are unable to visit the Philippines for the yuletide season opt to send their love to family and relatives back home in cash or in kind. Given the options available, there are individuals who are a bit more patient in accumulating presents throughout the year sending them in a balikbayan box. For some, practicality sets in and cash gifts are preferred. Listen in.
