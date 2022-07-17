'Christmas in July': Chance for Filipinos in Australia to warmly celebrate together in winter

Highlights In Australia, 'Christmas in July' is often times used as an excuse for people to have private gatherings with family and friends.

It is said that 'Christmas in July' first took place in Australia between 1970s and 1980s in the Blue Mountains region in Sydney.

Many Filipinos, like MK Band, take advantage of the celebration to gather together in festivities and music.

Celebration to warm winter

Many people in Australia capitalise on 'Christmas in July' to gather together and try to bring warmth during the cold month of July.





"It's a great opportunity for us [Filipinos] to have events where we can gather and celebrate," says Kiko Ruiz of MK Band.





MK Band's Michael Jumawan and Kiko Ruiz at their last year's Christmas event. Source: Michael Jumawan (Facebook)





No one is sure when Christmas in July actually started in Australia, but it's rumoured that it originated in Blue Mountains with a small group of Irish tourist visiting the country during winter in July, they were reminded of their Christmas celebration and how they miss home.





Setting aside how it began, several Filipino groups in Australia host their Christmas in July events.





Carols and music

The Philippine-Australian Association of the ACT (PAA-ACT) holds their annual Yuletide tradition in Christmas in July. This year, they hosted their midyear festivities in Ainslie in Canberra featuring community carols and Karaoke Song Competition too.





Although Christmas in July is no official holiday, people in Australia work through their schedule to hold private parties.





"We can always find time to celebrate especially with our family and friends,' points MK Band vocalist Kiko Ruiz.





The MK Band from Sydney. Source: Supplied by Kiko Ruiz





Winter events

Some winter events like the Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights festival across the country make Christmas in July more festive for everyone to celebrate.





Other major winter celebrations this year include the Festival of W in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales featuring ice skating, different performances and food.





The Hunter Valley region boast the "Snow Time in the Gardens" during this July holidays.





For anyone wanting to enjoy the vast snowfields of Australia, they can head to the Snowy Mountains in NSW or Victoria's vast snow fields including Mt Buller, Lake Mountain, Mt Hotham, Falls Creek and Mt Baw Baw for extensive snow activities.









