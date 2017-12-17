Christmas Special

Herbert Fangon at Toby Pronsetroller Source: SBS Filipino
Published 17 December 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 12:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne-based artists Herbert Fangon and Toby Pronsetroller share memories from childhood, Christmas traditions and songs that make the holiday season merry and bright.
Published 17 December 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 12:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share