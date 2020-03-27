SBS Filipino

Churches go virtual during coronavirus crisis

Published 27 March 2020 at 2:17pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Through online masses and services, churches will still be able to support the spiritual need of people says the Filipino chaplain of Archdiocese Melbourne, Father Litoy Asis. Listen in.

Father Litoy Asis encourages believers to pray fervently and strengthen their faith in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

