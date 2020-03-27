Father Litoy Asis encourages believers to pray fervently and strengthen their faith in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Churches go virtual during coronavirus crisis Source: SBS Filipino/Claudette Centeno
Published 27 March 2020 at 2:17pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 2:23pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Through online masses and services, churches will still be able to support the spiritual need of people says the Filipino chaplain of Archdiocese Melbourne, Father Litoy Asis. Listen in.
Published 27 March 2020 at 2:17pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 2:23pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share