SBS Filipino

Citizenship crisis to remain unresolved until October: federal government

SBS Filipino

PM Turnbull and Deputy PM Joyce

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:33pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has offered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull what he calls a peace treaty over the dual citizenship scandal that has engulfed seven federal politicians, including three cabinet ministers. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time (AAP)

Published 21 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:33pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as Attorney-General George Brandis says it could be weeks before the High Court resolves the issue, and he expects affected coalition MPs to continue to vote in parliament in the meantime.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul