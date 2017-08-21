Citizenship crisis to remain unresolved until October: federal government

It comes as Attorney-General George Brandis says it could be weeks before the High Court resolves the issue, and he expects affected coalition MPs to continue to vote in parliament in the meantime.
Published 21 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:33pm
By Biwa Kwan
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has offered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull what he calls a peace treaty over the dual citizenship scandal that has engulfed seven federal politicians, including three cabinet ministers. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time (AAP)
