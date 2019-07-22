Citizenship issues at the forefront of NZ-Australia meeting

SBS Filipino

Published 22 July 2019 at 1:44pm, updated 22 July 2019 at 2:26pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The way Australia treats its New Zealand migrants has been raised in a meeting between Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Melbourne. Currently New Zealanders are automatically issued a visa to live and work in Australia when they arrive - but it's hard - and frequently impossible - for them to gain permanent residency or citizenship.

