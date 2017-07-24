Last week, around a hundred homes and businesses in and around the area were evacuated because of toxic fumes, smoke and ash emanating from the fire, which is still burning.
Class-action suit launched over Melbourne fire
Fire crews at the scene of the Coolaroo fire Source: AAP
Published 24 July 2017 at 11:46am, updated 24 July 2017 at 2:31pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over a hundred residents and business owners affected by a huge blaze at the Coolaroo recycling centre in Melbourne have lodged a class action against the operators of the plant. Image: Fire crews at the scene of the Coolaroo fire (AAP)
Available in other languages
