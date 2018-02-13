Classes suspended as Basyang hits Cebu

Class suspended in Cebu as storm Basyang hits the province; Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) warns of purchase of more expensive commercial rice for prisoners in case of NFA rice shortage; "Tuman Cebu, Pwede Kaayo" (You follow, Cebu, very possibly) launched to educate motorists on traffic; Talisay Mayor Eduardo Gillas blacklists contractor who caused motorist death; National Nutrition Council says and sedentary lifestyle unhealthy eating increase overweight and obesity cases; police rescue vandalising minors
Source: PAG-ASA
Published 13 February 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 2:33pm
By NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Satellite image of the weather as of 13 February
