Classes suspended as Basyang hits Cebu

Class suspended in Cebu as storm Basyang hits the province; Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) warns of purchase of more expensive commercial rice for prisoners in case of NFA rice shortage; "Tuman Cebu, Pwede Kaayo" (You follow, Cebu, very possibly) launched to educate motorists on traffic; Talisay Mayor Eduardo Gillas blacklists contractor who caused motorist death; National Nutrition Council says and sedentary lifestyle unhealthy eating increase overweight and obesity cases; police rescue vandalising minors







