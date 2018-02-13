SBS Filipino

Classes suspended as Basyang hits Cebu

SBS Filipino

Basyang on satellite

Source: PAG-ASA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 2:33pm
By NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Satellite image of the weather as of 13 February

Published 13 February 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 2:33pm
By NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Class suspended in Cebu as storm Basyang hits the province;  Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) warns of  purchase of more expensive commercial rice for prisoners in case of NFA rice shortage;  "Tuman Cebu, Pwede Kaayo" (You follow, Cebu, very possibly) launched to educate motorists on traffic; Talisay Mayor  Eduardo Gillas blacklists contractor who caused motorist death;  National Nutrition Council  says and sedentary lifestyle unhealthy eating increase overweight and obesity cases; police rescue vandalising minors



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul