Cleaning workforce under pressure as demand grows from coronavirus

Often working out of hours and going unnoticed, cleaners are a critical frontline defence in the fight against COVID-19. (Miguel Quiroz in photo) Source: SBS
Published 20 March 2020 at 4:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Catalina Florez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A workforce critical to protection against COVID-19 is the cleaning industry - but it’s under extreme pressure. Resourcing is a concern as calls grow for the largely migrant workers to be given job safety, and for international students to be allowed to work more hours.
