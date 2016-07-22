Climate Change, how important is the Paris agreement?

Published 22 July 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 5:29pm
In December 2015, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 195 counties signed a global agreement on the reduction of climate change. The Philippines is a signatory and has agreed to 70% carbon emission reduction by 2030. President Rodrigo Duterte recently commented that he has no intention of honoring the pact. Climate Reality Project Philippines Rodne Galicha tells us why the Paris Agreement is important and why it is important that we honor our promise to reduce carbon emission by 70% Image: Rodne Galicha, Climate Reality Project-Philippines (Jojo Mamangun)
