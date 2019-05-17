"Climate change is real": What do these millennials think about how to fight it?

We ask four of the 10 candidates of Miss Landscapes International Australia - who are all millennials, about what they think should be done.





How would you describe millennials and do you think humanity is moving forward?

"We shouldn't really view it in a way that we've lost something but in a way that we are actually moving forward and we are growing in a different way. Yeah, our generation uses technology but that should be a positive thing because we have that chance to just literally look up anything we need... it is up to us to make that change and be like, you know, we have the chance to understand more and educate ourselves more so easily." - Chloe Nguyen .





"It's up to us how we use it (technology). So if we use it positively or in a better way, technology will be a great help for everyone. Telling everyone your cause or sharing even just a little bit of information about climate change or something else. Then it will be very helpful, because it's just one click away." - Ching Bazar .





"It's up to the individual how they use technology and yeah if you use it positively you can make lots of great change. You can progress and you can really help change the world." - Connie Luo .





"As a millennial, I do think social media has really changed the way children are growing up now. But I also think that although it can have negative sides to it as they are more privileged and they don't really have to work for things as much but I think it is kind of positive having such advanced technology and just have social media as a platform to be aware as well. Because news does use social media for that and that does broaden people's awareness and our changes as well." - Jolleen Santoss .





Four of the Miss Landscapes International Australia 2019 candidates visit SBS Filipino (Jim Kasif) Source: Jim Kasif





How do you think should climate change be addressed by the global community?

"A lot of people don't really realise how dramatic it is right now and how bad it's getting... Instilling that change, instilling that care, voicing it out. Getting more people to realise that little things matter. People think that one plastic bag won't matter in the world, but it's actually that little one plastic bag that makes its ways to the oceans and everyone is doing that, imagine billions of people, that's billions of pieces of plastic in our oceans... it's just the little things that make the bigger difference." - Chloe Nguyen.





"It's so important just to educate other people because not a lot of people do know what the effects of climate change does to our world. It's also important that the people in the government that are able to implement these change do great understanding. I think that's so important because they are the ones that can implement the change, they're the ones that can make a difference. I also think that it's so important that in schools as well they should also educate our children so that they can also grow up learning about the dangers of this world, of climate change." - Jolleen Santoss





"It's really important that people in positions of power start making big changes and also every one else can make little changes in their daily life. Every little bit helps. And I think a lot of people are under the impression that what they do, just one person, that one person's actions won't make a difference, but it really does." - Connie Luo .







"I think that we should address this (climate change) starting from our schools. Because schools is the very best foundation of learning so I believe that the young ones should also learn when they are younger about climate change and everything that we should and we should not do." - Ching Bazar.





Miss Landscape International Australia 2019 will be crowned on 19 March 2019. The winner will represent Australia to the international pageant that will be held next month in Guangzhou, China.



