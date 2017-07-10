The final statement from the summit exposed a divide between U-S President Donald Trump and other G-20 members on the Paris climate accord.But they all agreed to support open markets.
Climate change, trade and online extremism tackled at the G20 in Hamburg
Published 10 July 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 2:13pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Malcolm Turnbull has hailed the Group of 20 or G20 summit in Hamburg a success in backing free trade and tackling violent extremism online. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during the G20 summit in Hamburg. AAP.
