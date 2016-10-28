SBS Filipino

Climate report says greenhouse gases changing Australian weather

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_577402.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new climate report shows Australia is experiencing record-breaking heat, longer fire seasons and more wet and wild weather.

Published 28 October 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 The Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO* say the changes are due to an increase in greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide trapping heat in the Earth's lower atmosphere.

 

Image: Burnt forest in Western Australia (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks