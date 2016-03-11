SBS Filipino

Co-existing with the Wildlife in Your Garden

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479309.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 12 March 2016 at 11:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jane Queripel is a nurse by profession but still finds time to do organic gardening after her shift work.

Published 12 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 12 March 2016 at 11:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jane Queripel shares the importance of organic gardening not just for health reasons but also for caring for the environment. She finds solace in feeding birds and possums in her garden. She always looks forward to being with mother nature, trees, plants, flowers, herbs and vegetables which she enjoys sharing wth her possum friends.

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January