Co-existing with the Wildlife in Your Garden

Jane Queripel shares the importance of organic gardening not just for health reasons but also for caring for the environment. She finds solace in feeding birds and possums in her garden. She always looks forward to being with mother nature, trees, plants, flowers, herbs and vegetables which she enjoys sharing wth her possum friends.
Published 12 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 12 March 2016 at 11:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jane Queripel is a nurse by profession but still finds time to do organic gardening after her shift work.
Published 12 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 12 March 2016 at 11:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share