Coalition unveils new party leaders

The Nationals leadership team at Parliament House in Canberra.

The Nationals leadership team at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Published 31 May 2022 at 1:59pm, updated 31 May 2022 at 2:44pm
By Krishnani Dhanji
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
The face of the Coalition has changed with Peter Dutton elected unopposed as Liberal leader, and David Littleproud voted in as Nationals leader as the parties try to move on from their election loss. Among their biggest priorities are reconnecting with women who abandoned the party in droves on polling day as the Coalition is challenged on whether it will support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Coalition unveils new party leaders

Embarking on a new era - Peter Dutton has been elected Liberal leader - three and a half years after he first challenged for the position - helping remove then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Dutton has been tasked with rebuilding the party and promises he'll hold the government to account.

Highlights

  • Research and polling ahead of the election showed former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was unpopular among female voters.
  • Liberal leader Peter Dutton hopes Australians will now see his whole personality.
  • The Nationals also confirmed their party will be led by David Littleproud and Senator Perin Davey was elected deputy.
"We won't be Labor-lite. We will propose strong policies to make the lives of Australians better and to provide more security to them. Our policies will be squarely aimed at the forgotten Australians in the suburbs across regional Australia. "

Deputy Leader Sussan Ley is hoping the party will win back votes from women at the next election. 

"We know that we didn't receive the support of all women at the last election, and my message to the women of Australia is we hear you. We heard you. We're listening. We're talking."

 

