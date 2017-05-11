SBS Filipino

Coalmining region looks to US region's transition

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_681940.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2017 at 11:41am, updated 11 May 2017 at 11:43am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the New South Wales Hunter Valley, environmentalists have been studying how a traditional coal-producing region of the United States is making the transition away from coal.Image: A Lock The Gate event in the Hunter Valley (SBS)

Published 11 May 2017 at 11:41am, updated 11 May 2017 at 11:43am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Hunter has long prospered from coal, but some in the region believe it is time to diversify so the region is not as dependent on what is a finite resource.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul