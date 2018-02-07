Codeine ban implications

SBS Filipino

Various prescription painkillers for sale at a pharmacy in Melbourne, Saturday, July 7, 2012. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Published 7 February 2018 at 11:35am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
From now on, Australians can no longer obtain codeine medications over the counter. Some people have been stockpiling the medications in anticipation of the February 1st ban. One drug maker has already discontinued a line of codeine products entirely.

