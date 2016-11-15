SBS Filipino

Colder Cebu weather expected until January

Published 15 November 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Nick Melgar, Annalyn Violata
Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Nick Melgar

Local government reminded to implement anti-mendicancy law this Christmas; Truck ban to be implemented in Talisay, Mayor officially opposes landfill in the city; Philippine Red Cross opens blood station in Mandanue City; Fluvial parade to launch Lapu-Lapu fiesta; Cebu to experience colder weather until January

 





