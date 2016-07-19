COMELEC prepares for the SK and Barangay Elections

Malacanang of the South or Malacanang sa Sugbo set to re-open to house the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Visayas, Michael Dino. More than 300 new police officers under the Police Officer One Recuitment Program take oath and businessman Peter Lim meets with President Rodrigo Duterte and denies involment in illegal drug trade, President Duterte advises Peter Lim to cooperate with the NBI, National Bureau of Investigation.



