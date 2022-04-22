COMELEC releases topics to be discussed in the 3rd Philippine Presidential Debate

Highlights
- Update: Presidential and Vice-Presidential debates will be held on 30th of April and 1st of May instead of 23rd and 24th of April due to payment issue for the venue.
- Comelec said that they are prepared for the upcoming elections after the printing of official ballots and distribution of election paraphernalia.
- According to PNP, there are 28 election-related incidents recorded as of 18th of April.
Ikatlong debate ng mga kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa Pilipinas, inaantabayan na
SBS Filipino
22/04/202207:19
