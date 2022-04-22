SBS Filipino

COMELEC releases topics to be discussed in the 3rd Philippine Presidential Debate

SBS Filipino

#PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City held April 3, 2022

#PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City held April 3, 2022 Source: ABS-CBN

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 12:37pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Education, economy, electoral reforms and other issues will be discussed at the presidential town hall debate.

Published 22 April 2022 at 12:37pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Update: Presidential and Vice-Presidential debates will be held on 30th of April and 1st of May instead of 23rd and 24th of April due to payment issue for the venue.
  • Comelec said that they are prepared for the upcoming elections after the printing of official ballots and distribution of election paraphernalia.
  • According to PNP, there are 28 election-related incidents recorded as of 18th of April.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
COMELEC releases topics to be discussed in the 3rd Philippine Presidential Debate image

Ikatlong debate ng mga kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa Pilipinas, inaantabayan na

SBS Filipino

22/04/202207:19


Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget