COMELEC says first day of filing of COCs went smoothly

11 October first day of filing COCs

October 17 is the last day of filing of certificate of candidacy Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 12 October 2018 at 6:16pm, updated 12 October 2018 at 6:30pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Philippine National Police hail the peaceful conduct of filing candidacies for the coming 2019 mid-term elections. Filing of candidacies for the polls has been slated for the next five days; they have until 5pm on October 17 to file their intention to run for the coming May 2019 elections

