COMELEC to review all COCs, final list out by December

Close allies of President Duterte have resigned from his Cabinet to run in elections next year that will test his popularity and could determine his future political influence.

President Rodrigo Duterte, with Special Assistant to the President, Christopher "Bong" Go, who filed his candidacy for senator for 2019 May elections Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 19 October 2018 at 7:26pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 7:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is set to review all certificate of candidacies (COCs) to sort out 'nuisance candidates' and is set to publish the final list of candidates by December 15. There were 152 hopefuls who filed their COCs for the Senate race and a total of 185 party list candidates are currently awaiting approval for the 2019 May mid-term elections.

