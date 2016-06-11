SBS Filipino

Comic book aims to enlighten about epilepsy

New comic book about epilepsy

New comic book about epilepsy

Published 11 June 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 11 June 2016 at 2:05pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A Melbourne schoolboy has taken a starring role in trying to educate his peers about life with epilepsy.

As this report, Jonty Stickland is the main character in a new comic book designed to empower children.

