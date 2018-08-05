"Coming to Dinner", serves up the Filipino culture at the Sydney Fringe Festival 2018

A play that will shake up your curiosity, fill you up with laughter and several secrets will be revealed. This is the first short play written by Filipino academic Elaine Laforteza centered on family and the Filipino culture, featuring actors Martin Sta. Ana, Kim Shazell and Happy Feraren and directed by Meili Bookluck.





Cast of Coming to Dinner: (L-R) Martin Sta. Ana, Kim Shazell and Happy Feraren (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





"Coming to Dinner," is part of a collection of eight individual short plays, written and directed by women from different diverse backgrounds that celebrates the challenges women face in connection with identity and independence.





Brought by Peach Productions as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival 2018 this September, "Coming to Dinner" is among the stories of Women In Australia: Stories Of Courage.





(L-R) Coming to dinner author Elaine Laforteza, actors - Martin Sta. Ana, Happy Feraren, Kim Shazell, and Director Meili Bookluck (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino







For more details about "Coming to Dinner", visit https://www.facebook.com/events/229033267753043/ or go to Sydney Fringe Festival .









