SBS Filipino

"Coming to Dinner", serves up the Filipino culture at the Sydney Fringe Festival 2018

SBS Filipino

Coming to dinner

Coming to Dinner's cast (L-R) Martin Sta. Ana, Happy Feraren & Kim Shazell with Director Meili Bookluck and playwright Elaine Laforteza Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 6 August 2018 at 9:37am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than the audience craving for few of the Filipino favourite dishes, "Coming to Dinner," will fill us up with secrets to be told by one Filipino family.

Published 5 August 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 6 August 2018 at 9:37am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A play that will shake up your curiosity, fill you up with laughter and several secrets will be revealed. This is the first short play written by Filipino academic Elaine Laforteza centered on family and the Filipino culture, featuring actors Martin Sta. Ana, Kim Shazell and Happy Feraren and directed by Meili Bookluck.

Coming to dinner
Cast of Coming to Dinner: (L-R) Martin Sta. Ana, Kim Shazell and Happy Feraren (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


"Coming to Dinner," is part of a collection of eight individual short plays, written and directed by women from different diverse backgrounds that celebrates the challenges women face in connection with identity and independence.

Brought by Peach Productions as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival 2018 this September, "Coming to Dinner" is among the stories of Women In Australia: Stories Of Courage.

Coming to dinner
(L-R) Coming to dinner author Elaine Laforteza, actors - Martin Sta. Ana, Happy Feraren, Kim Shazell, and Director Meili Bookluck (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino



For more details about "Coming to Dinner", visit https://www.facebook.com/events/229033267753043/ or go to
Sydney Fringe Festival
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom