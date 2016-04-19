SBS Filipino

Comments on Australian Murder Victim Draw Ire at Duterte

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_487461.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Brianna Roberts, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The frontrunner in the Phillippines presidential election is refusing to apologise for a remark he made about a murdered Australian woman. Image: Rodrigo Dutarte, centre, at a campaign rally (AAP)

Published 19 April 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Brianna Roberts, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

Rodrigo Duterte is under fire for making a quip about a major 1989 incident during a campaign speech.

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January