Commonwealth Bank announces changes to leadership
Image: Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev (AAP)
Published 16 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:37am
By Maya Jamieson, Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Commonwealth Bank boss Ian Narev is to step down next year and has taken a massive pay cut as the bank deals with allegations of breaches of anti-money-laundering rules.
