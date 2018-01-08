SBS Filipino

Commonwealth Games volunteers handbook slammed

Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at Brisbane International Airport, Brisbane, Queensland, Saturday, December 24, 2017.

2018 年在黃金海岸舉行的英聯邦運動會曾以樹熊「Borobi 」作吉祥物。 Source: AAP

Published 8 January 2018 at 12:19pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 12:24pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh Image: The Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi seen at Brisbane International Airport (AAP)

Behavioural handbook issued to Commonwealth Games volunteers slammed; Over  $15 million recovery grants for primary producers affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie; Heat wave continues in some areas in QLD; Kyrios, Svitolina win Brisbane International.

