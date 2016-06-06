With her trophy cabinet bursting at the seams with trap shooting medals, Scanlan says she's saving a place for some Olympic silverware.
Laetisha Scanlan. Source: Dinham, SBS
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Laetisha Scanlan says people are often surprised that she's a world-class shooter, but her achievements over the past four years show she's not to be underestimated. Image: Laetisha Scanlan. (Dinham, SBS) Commonwealth gold medallist 'on target' for Olympic glory
