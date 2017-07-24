Unique films from countries like Samoa, Vietnam and India are all being given a chance to be shown on the big screen.
Community-based films for the community-based audience
Tusi Tamasese's film One Thousand Ropes, released by Transmission Films Source: SBS
Published 24 July 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 24 July 2017 at 2:46pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new business venture is filling otherwise quiet cinema complexes with multicultural-community groups. Image: Tusi Tamasese's film One Thousand Ropes, released by Transmission Films (SBS)
Published 24 July 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 24 July 2017 at 2:46pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share