Community Brings New Immigrants Out of Isolation

site_197_Filipino_468308.JPG

Published 23 January 2016 at 11:36am
Rebuilding life in a foreign country is not always easy. Image: Philippine Australian Community Services Inc. gathers for Harmony Day (Supplied)

From financial issues to social isolation, newly-migrated Filipinos face challenges that make it difficult for them to call Australia home. Community worker Nelia Sumcad from the Philippine Australian Community Services Inc. shares her experience in helping Filipinos resettle in Australia.

 

 





