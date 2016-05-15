SBS Filipino

Community Language Schools in Victoria to receive boost in funding

Published 15 May 2016 at 11:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Philippine Language School in Victoria is one of the Community Language Schools in Victoria to receive additional funding from this year's State Budget. Image: Students from the Philippine Language School of Victoria (Supplied))

Perla Luetic of the Philippine Language School in Victoria says this will help in the training and development of teachers

