Community leaders receive recognition in Freedom Day Festival

Freedom Day Festival in Victoria

Freedom Day Festival in Victoria Source: Eddie Escall

Published 4 March 2022 at 9:22am, updated 4 March 2022 at 10:36am
By TJ Correa
Spearheaded by leaders and members of the Filipino Community Council of Victoria, a colourful celebration of Filipino culture was held in Melbourne.

In time for Women's Month this March, women rights advocate Ness Gavanzo received the Leadership Award in the Freedom Day Festival held in Victoria last Saturday. 

Ilang lider ng komunidad, binigyang parangal sa Freedom Day Festival

03/03/202209:09


Ness Gavanzo (in purple) at the Freedom Day Festival stage
Highlights

  • A parade of traditional Filipino colours and costumes was one of the highlights of the Freedom Day festival.
  • There were also street dance and cultural dance presentations with local artists that brought entertainment to the audience.
  • Leaders of the Filipino community, representatives from Brimbank City Council and the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne attended the gathering.
Ness Gavanzo (in purple) with FCCVI President Marlon De Leon (in yellow) and other attendees of Freedom Day Festival
Other FILCCA 2021 awardees are Marlon de Leon who received the Filipino-Australian Achievement Award, Manuel Asuncion as Australian of the Year Runner-up, Enya McKernan for Youth Award, Gloria Moscosa for Leadership Award and FEGTA for Community Organisation. 

Freedom Day Festival in Victoria
Leaders and guests in Freedom Day Festival
