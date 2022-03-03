Community leaders receive recognition in Freedom Day Festival

In time for Women's Month this March, women rights advocate Ness Gavanzo received the Leadership Award in the Freedom Day Festival held in Victoria last Saturday.





Ness Gavanzo (in purple) at the Freedom Day Festival stage Source: Ed & Nieva Escall





A parade of traditional Filipino colours and costumes was one of the highlights of the Freedom Day festival.

There were also street dance and cultural dance presentations with local artists that brought entertainment to the audience.

Leaders of the Filipino community, representatives from Brimbank City Council and the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne attended the gathering.

Ness Gavanzo (in purple) with FCCVI President Marlon De Leon (in yellow) and other attendees of Freedom Day Festival Source: Ed & Nieva Escall





Other FILCCA 2021 awardees are Marlon de Leon who received the Filipino-Australian Achievement Award, Manuel Asuncion as Australian of the Year Runner-up, Enya McKernan for Youth Award, Gloria Moscosa for Leadership Award and FEGTA for Community Organisation.





Freedom Day Festival parade in Victoria Source: Ed & Nieva Escall

