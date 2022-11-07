SBS Filipino

Companion Animal Network Australia calls for vigilance and action as pet scams soar

VICTORIAN PUPPY SCAM

Australians have been urged to watch out for puppy scammers duping people into paying for pets they never see. Credit: AAP

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:56pm
By Tina Quinn, Massilia Aili
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For many, puppies or other pets are hard to resist and that’s what a new breed of scammers are counting on. The number of people who've been robbed through an online puppy purchase is on the rise.

Highlights
  • According to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, in 2021, more than 3,300 pet scams were reported in Australia.
  • In total, costing upwards of $4 million.
  • Some of those who fall victim to these large syndicates are often people looking to rescue animals online.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Bilang ng naloloko sa pet scam, dumarami; hiling ng Companion Animal Network Australia ang higit pag-iingat online image

Bilang ng naloloko sa pet scam, dumarami; hiling ng Companion Animal Network Australia ang higit pag-iingat online

07:00
Now, victims and organisations are coming together to share their stories and call for more action against cyber theft this Scams Awareness Week this November 7-11.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
