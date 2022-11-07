Companion Animal Network Australia calls for vigilance and action as pet scams soar

Highlights
- According to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, in 2021, more than 3,300 pet scams were reported in Australia.
- In total, costing upwards of $4 million.
- Some of those who fall victim to these large syndicates are often people looking to rescue animals online.
Now, victims and organisations are coming together to share their stories and call for more action against cyber theft this Scams Awareness Week this November 7-11.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Bilang ng naloloko sa pet scam, dumarami; hiling ng Companion Animal Network Australia ang higit pag-iingat online
07:00
