SBS Filipino

Complaints about private health insurance hit record highs

SBS Filipino

Medibank Docklands building

A Medibank Private office Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 March 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Lia Harris, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New figures show record numbers of people are complaining to the ombudsman about their private health insurer. It's the biggest rise in complaints in a decade. With health funds raising premiums by 70 per cent over the past decade, consumer groups are calling for a system overhaul to ensure value for money.

Published 7 March 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Lia Harris, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul