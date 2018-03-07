Complaints about private health insurance hit record highs

A Medibank Private office Source: AAP
Published 7 March 2018
By Lia Harris, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New figures show record numbers of people are complaining to the ombudsman about their private health insurer. It's the biggest rise in complaints in a decade. With health funds raising premiums by 70 per cent over the past decade, consumer groups are calling for a system overhaul to ensure value for money.
