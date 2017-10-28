SBS Filipino

Computer savvy post-millenials shunning online shopping, preferring the real thing

SBS Filipino

Shopping

Shopping Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Luke Waters, Amanda Copp
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Young people are shunning online shopping in favour of real stores, a new study has found. Contrary to popular belief, it's older generations that are the main growth market for the online shopping industry.

Published 28 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Luke Waters, Amanda Copp
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul