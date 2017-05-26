SBS Filipino

Computerised 'ageing' images to help in search for missing children

site_197_Filipino_690451.JPG

Published 27 May 2017 at 9:31am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New computer-generated images of missing Australian children as they would look today have been released at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra. Image: Computerised images of two of the missing children (SBS)

The six images, released on International Missing Children's Day, are designed to help the search effort all these years later.

