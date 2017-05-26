Computerised 'ageing' images to help in search for missing children

The six images, released on International Missing Children's Day, are designed to help the search effort all these years later.
Published 27 May 2017 at 9:31am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New computer-generated images of missing Australian children as they would look today have been released at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra. Image: Computerised images of two of the missing children (SBS)
Published 27 May 2017 at 9:31am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share