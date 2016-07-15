SBS Filipino

Concern for elder migrants as services move online

Published 15 July 2016 at 11:46am, updated 15 July 2016 at 12:17pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Ethnic groups have raised concerns that some migrants are missing out on important government information because of a lack of digital literacy. A growing trend has federal, state and local governments increasingly moving services online, creating barriers to those who lack digital literacy or access to the internet. Image: Digital age ... it can confuse many elder migrants (AAP)

Available in other languages
