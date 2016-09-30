Concerns and questions about Dementia , answered

Published 30 September 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 1:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Questions from members of the Filipino community in Melbourne ask our experts from Philippine Dementia Society about their concerns as carers and about the proper care for loved ones living with Dementia
Second of two parts with Philippine Dementia Society's Senior Geriatrician Dr Maurice Sanosa and Peachy Cruz who also serves as nurse manager for the Memory Center, St Luke's Hospital
Image: Dr Maurice Sanosa and Pechy Cruz (SBS Filipino)