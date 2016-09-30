SBS Filipino

Concerns and questions about Dementia , answered

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_563043.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 1:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Questions from members of the Filipino community in Melbourne ask our experts from Philippine Dementia Society about their concerns as carers and about the proper care for loved ones living with Dementia

Published 30 September 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 1:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Second of two parts with Philippine Dementia Society's Senior Geriatrician Dr Maurice Sanosa and Peachy Cruz who also serves as nurse manager for the Memory Center, St Luke's Hospital

 

 

 Image: Dr Maurice Sanosa and Pechy Cruz (SBS Filipino)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January