Concerns census won't reach those not proficient in English

Published 5 August 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 2:51pm
By Oliver Jones
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are concerns some migrant and refugee community members will miss out on having their data recorded in the Census because they haven't received enough guidance. The 2016 Census includes registration by phone or Internet and must be completed in English by everyone in Australia on August the 9th. Image: Students at the University of Melbourne (AAP)
Published 5 August 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 2:51pm
By Oliver Jones
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share