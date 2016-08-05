SBS Filipino

Concerns census won't reach those not proficient in English

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_535535.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 2:51pm
By Oliver Jones
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are concerns some migrant and refugee community members will miss out on having their data recorded in the Census because they haven't received enough guidance. The 2016 Census includes registration by phone or Internet and must be completed in English by everyone in Australia on August the 9th. Image: Students at the University of Melbourne (AAP)

Published 5 August 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 2:51pm
By Oliver Jones
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January