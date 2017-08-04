Image: Malcolm Turnbull announcing the citizenship plans (AAP)
Concerns continue over proposed citizenship test
Published 4 August 2017
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When the Federal Government flagged changes to the Citizenship Act this year, those changes were met with considerable criticism. Critics suggested the new language test and permanent-residency requirements would be especially onerous, potentially destabilising thousands of families. The Government invited community feedback on the proposed changes in June, and, now, almost 500 submissions have been tabled into parliament.
