Concerns follow China's successful GM puppy clone

Published 20 August 2017 at 10:41am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS

Concerns have been raised over cloning technology after China recently claimed a world first - a puppy successfully cloned from a genetically modified dog.

It marks a breakthrough in cloning research, but also raises ethical issues. The company behind the technology says it will be used for medical research and to create police 'super dogs'.