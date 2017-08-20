SBS Filipino

Concerns follow China's successful GM puppy clone

Apple (r) and Longlong

Apple (r) and Longlong

Published 20 August 2017 at 10:41am
By Katrina Yu
Available in other languages

Concerns have been raised over cloning technology after China recently claimed a world first - a puppy successfully cloned from a genetically modified dog. Image: Apple (r) and Longlong (SBS)

It marks a breakthrough in cloning research, but also raises ethical issues.



 

The company behind the technology says it will be used for medical research and to create police 'super dogs'.





