Concerns from business, Migration Council over 457 visa's demise

Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)
Published 21 April 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 10:02am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government is pressing ahead with sweeping changes to Australia's skilled migration system, as its abolition of the contentious 457 visa comes into effect. The new system means many migrant workers will no longer have any prospect of getting permanent residency. The Migration Council says the change has serious implications, and some businesses are warning it could make it harder to convince skilled migrants to travel to Australia.
