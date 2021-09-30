Concerns lockdowns may affect Type 2 diabetes among young people

Highlights Type 2 Diabetes is often linked to lifestyle and eating habits.

A new European study has found the way individuals control their Type 2 diabetes has worsened.

Unhealthy eating habits, more screen time, and less physical activity is to blame, coupled with increased stress and anxiety.

Now there are concerns children and young adults are at elevated risks of developing it.





Experts say lockdowns can increase a person's chances of developing Type 2 diabetes, amid unprecedented levels of stay-at-home orders and restricted activity.





