SBS Filipino

Concerns lockdowns may affect Type 2 diabetes among young people

SBS Filipino

Children watching television.

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2021 at 2:21am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Type 2 Diabetes, sometimes called the "lifestyle disease", affects over a million Australians.

Published 1 October 2021 at 2:21am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Type 2 Diabetes is often linked to lifestyle and eating habits.
  • A new European study has found the way individuals control their Type 2 diabetes has worsened.
  • Unhealthy eating habits, more screen time, and less physical activity is to blame, coupled with increased stress and anxiety.
Now there are concerns children and young adults are at elevated risks of developing it.

Experts say lockdowns can increase a person's chances of developing Type 2 diabetes, amid unprecedented levels of stay-at-home orders and restricted activity.

Advertisement
 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?