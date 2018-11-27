SBS Filipino

Concerns new NSW adoption laws could lead to another Stolen Generation

Protesters at the Stop Forced Adoptions Protest outside Parliament House in Sydney

Source: AAP

Published 27 November 2018 at 1:24pm, updated 27 November 2018 at 1:34pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indigenous groups from around the country are concerned changes to the New South Wales Adoption Act will lead to another Stolen Generation.

Source: SBS
The new laws enable the adoption of children from the foster care system without parental consent.

