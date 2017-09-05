Concerns over flu outbreak death toll in nursing homes

Published 5 September 2017 at 11:51am, updated 5 September 2017 at 11:53am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federal health authorities are demanding answers after a second nursing home reported a spate of deaths from Australia's worst flu outbreak on record. Image: A room in Tasmania's Strathdevon aged care facility, where six residents have died in a flu outbreak (AAP)
Six elderly residents have died at Tasmania's Strathdevon aged care facility following seven fatal cases in Victoria.
And the Turnbull Government wants to know if more could have been done to prevent them.