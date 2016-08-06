SBS Filipino

Concerns raised about privacy in the Census for Indigenous communities

SBS Filipino

Indigenous Festival

Indigenous Festival Source: GARMA-AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 August 2016 at 11:51am
By Rachael Hocking
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The opposition has taken aim at privacy issues in this year's census - arguing government ministers should be taking a more active role in explaining the longer amount of time data will be retained. Image: Indigenous Festival (GARMAAAP)

Published 6 August 2016 at 11:51am
By Rachael Hocking
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some communities in the Northern Territory have also expressed concerns - particularly because of the painful history of child removal.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January