Concession card holders now eligible for free RAT tests

Maria Scafi, the site lead at the Rapid Antigen Test Kit Distribution centre poses for a photograph with a Rapid Antigen Test Kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne, Thursday, January 20, 2022. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Maria Scafi, the site lead at the Rapid Antigen Test Kit Distribution centre poses for a photograph with a Rapid Antigen Test Kit in Melbourne. Source: AAP image/James Ross

Published 25 January 2022 at 4:08am, updated 25 January 2022 at 4:49am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Concession card holders become eligible for free rapid COVID testing kits from yesterday. State authorities are also reassuring parents about their back to school strategies, as concerns remain about sufficient supply of tests and the number of new Omicron cases.

For many Australians, long lines outside local pharmacies have become a familiar sight, as people follow health advice and seek to buy rapid antigen tests to use at home, rather than line up for PCR tests.

The wait was meant to become a little easier for concession card holders, with free tests becoming available for this group from today.

Six point six million people, including pensions, veterans and low income earners are now allowed up to 10 free tests from pharmacies within a three month period.

 Highlights

  • Premier Steven Marshall says a limited number of rapid tests are available from state run clinics.
  • Most states are anticipating an upswing in  Covid-19 case numbers when school returns.
  • NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought to reassure parents, telling reporters today he understands families are concerned, but a good plan is in place.
But Pharmacy Guild of Australia president Trent Twomey has told the Nine Network there are some issues already with the rollout.

"We will have enough over the course of the program, but we don't have enough today. There are 6000 community pharmacies in Australia and 804 pharmacies went live this morning. So that's nation wide, there are pharmacies in every state and territory that will go live today, but 804 pharmacies out of 6000 means simply the majority will simply not be going live."

 

